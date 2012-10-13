Fresh Fall Produce

Fall Produce Guide: Fruit Recipes

Apple Recipes

« “You can make this with any grain or fruit that goes with yogurt,” says Malin Elmlid. For her version of this cold cereal, she uses plain rolled grains, like oats or spelt, moistened with apples, coconut water and yogurt. When a friend brought her a goji-berry tree to barter for bread, she added a few berries right from the branch.

Fig Recipes

« At Maison Troisgros in France, Garrett Weber-Gale learned how to cook steak in a pan, which helps retain the juices. “Grilling,” he says, “sucks the moisture out of meat.” He’s a big fan of bison, because it’s leaner and higher in iron than beef, but beef tenderloin also works well here.

Grape Recipes

« You’d expect to find lamb chops grilled with rosemary, but the sauce, a fruity mixture of grapes, white wine, and just a touch of honey, is a delightful surprise. You’ll want to choose seedless grapes for this recipe.

Pear Recipes

« There’s a saying in Italy that one should never tell a farmer just how good his cheese and pears taste together (presumably because if he knew, he would hoard them all). In this salad, Opera 02 chef Silvana Baranzoni adds eggplant and walnuts to that beloved duo.

Pomegranate Recipes

« Pok Pok’s sweet-tart take on Brazil’s caipirinha adds pomegranate juice to the usual mix of muddled limes, sugar and cachaça (the Latin sugarcane spirit). "Sugarcane grows in Thailand, too," says chef Andy Ricker, explaining why he serves the cocktail at his Thai restaurant. "Wherever you go, you’re sure to find someone making moonshine out of sugarcane or rice."

Fall Produce Guide: Vegetable Recipes

Brussels Sprouts Recipes

« The key to Michael Symon’s deeply savory side dish is a dressing that includes anchovies, capers, mustard and a little honey.

Cauliflower Recipes

« "I love this hot or cold, by itself or as part of a larger meal," says Sera Pelle of this cauliflower dish that’s a vibrant yellow from turmeric and fragrant with cumin, cilantro and mint.

Kale Recipes

« “Italians really appreciate bitter flavors, so I wanted to include them in this pizza,” says Olympic swimmer Garrett Weber-Gale. He developed a taste for bitter ingredients like radicchio and kale while interning at a little pizzeria in Umbria.

Acorn Squash Recipes

« Instead of appearing in a soup, squash gets cut into rings, caramelized and baked in a tart that can be served with a salad as a starter, or as an unusual side dish.

Butternut Squash Recipes

« Adding butternut squash and spices is a lovely way to jazz up rice.

Delicata Squash Recipes

« Here is one case in which you shouldn’t buy best-quality ingredients for a dish: The coffee beans that the thin-skinned winter squash bake in cannot be reused, so be sure to use inexpensive ones.

Pumpkin Recipes

« To create a crisp crust on the bottom, Grace Parisi partially bakes the pie shell before adding the filling. This is a great crust for variations Chocolate Swirled Pumpkin Pie and Pumpkin-Chiffon Pie.

Sweet Potato Recipes

« “I honestly feel energized after eating a bowl of sprouts,” says holistic chef Adina Niemerow, who often makes this crisp salad for clients. While she blends lemon juice with ume plum vinegar and raspberry vinegar, the salad would be equally delicious dressed with balsamic vinegar in place of both.

