Fresh Fall Produce

F&W offers more than 100 recipes for apples, figs, butternut squash, brussels sprouts and more spectacular fall fruits and vegetables.
Fall Produce Recipes
- Apples
- Figs
- Grapes
- Pears
- Pomegranates
- Brussels Sprouts
- Cauliflower
- Kale
- Acorn Squash
- Butternut Squash
- Delicata Squash
- Pumpkin
- Sweet Potato
Fall Produce Guide: Fruit Recipes
Apple Recipes
« “You can make this with any grain or fruit that goes with yogurt,” says Malin Elmlid. For her version of this cold cereal, she uses plain rolled grains, like oats or spelt, moistened with apples, coconut water and yogurt. When a friend brought her a goji-berry tree to barter for bread, she added a few berries right from the branch.
- Apple Muesli with Goji Berries
- Apple Brown Betty
- Apple Cider Cream Pie
- Apple Crumb Coffee Cakes
- Brioche French Toast Stuffed with Apple, Raisins and Pecans
- Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
Slideshow: More Great Apple Recipes
Fig Recipes
« At Maison Troisgros in France, Garrett Weber-Gale learned how to cook steak in a pan, which helps retain the juices. “Grilling,” he says, “sucks the moisture out of meat.” He’s a big fan of bison, because it’s leaner and higher in iron than beef, but beef tenderloin also works well here.
- Bison Steaks with Fig-Balsamic Sauce
- Buttery Hazelnut-Fig Biscotti
- Fig, Orange & Pistachio Conserve
- Pickled Figs in Balsamic Vinegar
- Skillet Corn Bread with Figs, Feta and Rosemary
- Stewed Winter Fruits in Spiced Wine Syrup
Slideshow: More Delicious Fig Recipes
Grape Recipes
« You’d expect to find lamb chops grilled with rosemary, but the sauce, a fruity mixture of grapes, white wine, and just a touch of honey, is a delightful surprise. You’ll want to choose seedless grapes for this recipe.
- Lamb Chops with Rosemary and Grapes
- Harvest Cake with Grapes and Sangiovese Syrup
- Hazelnut Profiteroles with Blue Cheese and Grapes
- Pan-Seared Black Sea Bass with Endives and Grapes
- Pan-Seared Black Cod with Grape Salsa
- Pork with Grapes and Tarragon
Slideshow: Terrific Grape Recipes
Pear Recipes
« There’s a saying in Italy that one should never tell a farmer just how good his cheese and pears taste together (presumably because if he knew, he would hoard them all). In this salad, Opera 02 chef Silvana Baranzoni adds eggplant and walnuts to that beloved duo.
- Eggplant, Pear and Pecorino Salad
- Braised Root Vegetables and Cabbage with Fall Fruit
- Buttermilk Cake with Riesling-Poached Pears
- Pear-and-Fig Pie-in-a-Jar
- Puff Pastry Pear Tartlets
Slideshow: More Excellent Pear Recipes
Pomegranate Recipes
« Pok Pok’s sweet-tart take on Brazil’s caipirinha adds pomegranate juice to the usual mix of muddled limes, sugar and cachaça (the Latin sugarcane spirit). "Sugarcane grows in Thailand, too," says chef Andy Ricker, explaining why he serves the cocktail at his Thai restaurant. "Wherever you go, you’re sure to find someone making moonshine out of sugarcane or rice."
- Pomegranate Caipirinhas
- Pearled Barley Salad with Apples, Pomegranate Seeds and Pine Nuts
- Pork Chops with Sautéed Apples
- Roasted Squash with Chestnuts and Pomegranate
- Serrano Ham and Arugula Salad with Pomegranate Salsa
Slideshow: Fresh Pomegranate Ideas
Fall Produce Guide: Vegetable Recipes
Brussels Sprouts Recipes
« The key to Michael Symon’s deeply savory side dish is a dressing that includes anchovies, capers, mustard and a little honey.
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Capers, Walnuts and Anchovies
- Brussels Sprouts and Smoky Onions on Cheddar Toast
- Brussels Sprouts with Lemon and Thyme
- Bucatini with Cauliflower and Brussels Sprouts
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Cabbage and Pine Nuts
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Capers, Walnuts and Anchovies
Slideshow: More New Ideas for Brussels Sprouts
Cauliflower Recipes
« "I love this hot or cold, by itself or as part of a larger meal," says Sera Pelle of this cauliflower dish that’s a vibrant yellow from turmeric and fragrant with cumin, cilantro and mint.
- Roasted Cauliflower with Turmeric and Cumin
- Curried Cauliflower Soup with Coconut and Chiles
- Garlicky Potatoes, Green Beans and Cauliflower
- Red Quinoa and Lentil Pilaf
- Scallops with Snow Peas, Cauliflower and Peanut Panade
- Sweet Cauliflower-and-Carrot Pickles
Slideshow: Essential Cauliflower Recipes
Kale Recipes
« “Italians really appreciate bitter flavors, so I wanted to include them in this pizza,” says Olympic swimmer Garrett Weber-Gale. He developed a taste for bitter ingredients like radicchio and kale while interning at a little pizzeria in Umbria.
- Whole-Wheat Pizza with Onions and Bitter Greens
- Five-Spice Tofu with Barley and Kale
- Kale-and-Scallion Negimaki
- Kale Chips with Almond Butter and Miso
- The Radiant Glow
- Tuscan-Kale-and-Squash Minestra
Slideshow: More Tasty Kale Recipes
Acorn Squash Recipes
« Instead of appearing in a soup, squash gets cut into rings, caramelized and baked in a tart that can be served with a salad as a starter, or as an unusual side dish.
- Savory Ricotta-Squash Tart
- Smoked Acorn Squash
- Roasted Winter Squash, Ham and Parsley Salad
- Whole Wheat Rigatoni with Roasted Vegetables
Butternut Squash Recipes
« Adding butternut squash and spices is a lovely way to jazz up rice.
- Butternut Squash Basmati Rice
- Butternut-Squash-and-Sage Wontons
- Butternut Squash Soup with Apple and Smoked Cheddar
- Green Curry of Rabbit, Butternut Squash and Dill
- Pasta with Roasted Squash, Sausage and Pecans
- Rice Pudding with Butternut Squash and Sweet Milk Tea
- Vegan Enchiladas
Delicata Squash Recipes
« Here is one case in which you shouldn’t buy best-quality ingredients for a dish: The coffee beans that the thin-skinned winter squash bake in cannot be reused, so be sure to use inexpensive ones.
- Coffee-Baked Squash with Crème Fraîche
- Roasted Delicata Squash with Quinoa Salad
- Roasted Squash with Maple Syrup and Sage Cream
- Spelt Focaccia with Kale, Squash and Pecorino
- Squash-and-Kale Toasts
Slideshow: More Squash Recipes
Pumpkin Recipes
« To create a crisp crust on the bottom, Grace Parisi partially bakes the pie shell before adding the filling. This is a great crust for variations Chocolate Swirled Pumpkin Pie and Pumpkin-Chiffon Pie.
- Classic Pumpkin Pie
- Pumpkin Cheesecake with Brown-Butter Pears
- Pumpkin Soup with Sage and Ham
- Pumpkin-Walnut Praline Bars
- Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
Slideshow: More Pumpkin Dishes
Sweet Potato Recipes
« “I honestly feel energized after eating a bowl of sprouts,” says holistic chef Adina Niemerow, who often makes this crisp salad for clients. While she blends lemon juice with ume plum vinegar and raspberry vinegar, the salad would be equally delicious dressed with balsamic vinegar in place of both.
- Super Sprout Chopped Salad
- Celery Root and Sweet Potato Gratin
- Roast Beef with Root-Vegetable-and-Green-Peppercorn Salad
- Two-Potato Flatbread with Olives and Feta
- Vegetable Potpies with Sweet Potato Biscuits