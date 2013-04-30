F&W developed this plan (with the help of Marjorie Livingston, a registered dietitian) to show it’s possible to eat something delicious every single day and still lose weight. The program tops out at 1,400 calories per day, which leaves room for healthy snacks and other extras. We hope the concept encourages you to engage in another activity key to healthy eating: cooking.
Four-Week Plan
- Week 1: [ 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 ]
- » Week 2: [ 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 ]
- Week 3: [ 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 ]
- Week 4: [ 22 | 23 | 24 | 25 | 26 | 27 | 28 ]
Sunday
Focaccia with Kale, Squash and Pecorino Photo © John Kernick.
BREAKFAST
Carrot-Mango Lassi
Serve with hard-boiled egg
LUNCH
Mushroom-Barley Soup
Easy Hummus with Tahini
Serve with chopped vegetables (1/4 cup each broccoli, cauliflower; 5 baby carrots)
Asian pear
DINNER
« Spelt Focaccia with Kale, Squash and Pecorino
Serve with 1 cup romaine salad with 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice and 1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Monday
Crunchy Vegetable Salad with Ricotta Crostini Photo © Stephanie Foley.
BREAKFAST
White House Honey-Oat Muffins
Serve with 1 cup fat-free Greek yogurt with 1/2 cup mixed berries
LUNCH
« Crunchy Vegetable Salad with Ricotta Crostini
DINNER
Casserole Baked Halibut with Leeks and Carrots
Serve with steamed green beans (1 cup)
Tuesday
Poached Eggs with Cubanelle Pepper Puree Photo © Lucy Schaeffer.
BREAKFAST
« Poached Eggs with Cubanelle Pepper Puree
LUNCH
Black Eyed Pea Salad
Serve with whole wheat flatbread medium apple
DINNER
Beer-Braised Turkey Tacos (2 each)
Serve with 2 ounces shredded cabbage with 1/2 teaspoon lime juice and 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
Wednesday
Strawberry-Almond Smoothie Photo © Ellie Miller.
BREAKFAST
« Strawberry-Almond Smoothie
LUNCH
Warm Wheat Berries with Tuna, Fennel and Olives
Serve with an orange
DINNER
Chicken Chorba with Walnuts
Serve with 1/2 cup each steamed spinach, brown rice and 1/2 medium cucumber, sliced
Thursday
Smoky Paella with Shrimp & Squid Photo © Quentin Bacon.
BREAKFAST
Citrus Salad with Candied Ginger
Serve with 1/2 cup plain fat free yogurt
LUNCH
Spinach Egg Drop Soup
Ginger-Miso Sweet Pea Spread
Serve with 8 rice crackers
DINNER
« Smoky Paella with Shrimp & Squid
Serve with 1 cup arugula tossed with lemon
Friday
Steamed Wild Striped Bass with Ginger and Scallions Photo © John Kernick.
BRUNCH
Boxer’s Beet Juice with Horseradish
Mustard Green and Sweet Onion Frittata
DINNER
Big Italian Salad
« Steamed Wild Striped Bass with Ginger and Scallions
Serve with 1/2 cup steamed long-grain rice and 1/2 cup steamed bok choy
Strawberries with Buttermilk Ice and Balsamic Vinegar
Saturday
Chicken Baked on a Bed of Bread and Swiss Chard Photo © Frances Janisch.
BREAKFAST
Soy Milk Arborio Rice Pudding with Poached Figs
LUNCH
Grilled Shrimp with Mom’s Avocado and Orange Salad
DINNER
« Chicken Baked on a Bed of Bread and Swiss Chard
Serve with 1/2 medium cucumber, sliced
