Four-Week Plan

Sunday

Focaccia with Kale, Squash and Pecorino Photo © John Kernick.

BREAKFAST

Carrot-Mango Lassi

Serve with hard-boiled egg

LUNCH

Mushroom-Barley Soup

Easy Hummus with Tahini

Serve with chopped vegetables (1/4 cup each broccoli, cauliflower; 5 baby carrots)

Asian pear

DINNER

« Spelt Focaccia with Kale, Squash and Pecorino

Serve with 1 cup romaine salad with 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice and 1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Monday

Crunchy Vegetable Salad with Ricotta Crostini Photo © Stephanie Foley.

BREAKFAST

White House Honey-Oat Muffins

Serve with 1 cup fat-free Greek yogurt with 1/2 cup mixed berries

LUNCH

« Crunchy Vegetable Salad with Ricotta Crostini

DINNER

Casserole Baked Halibut with Leeks and Carrots

Serve with steamed green beans (1 cup)

Tuesday

Poached Eggs with Cubanelle Pepper Puree Photo © Lucy Schaeffer.

BREAKFAST

« Poached Eggs with Cubanelle Pepper Puree

LUNCH

Black Eyed Pea Salad

Serve with whole wheat flatbread medium apple

DINNER

Beer-Braised Turkey Tacos (2 each)

Serve with 2 ounces shredded cabbage with 1/2 teaspoon lime juice and 1/2 tablespoon olive oil

Wednesday

Strawberry-Almond Smoothie Photo © Ellie Miller.

BREAKFAST

« Strawberry-Almond Smoothie

LUNCH

Warm Wheat Berries with Tuna, Fennel and Olives

Serve with an orange

DINNER

Chicken Chorba with Walnuts

Serve with 1/2 cup each steamed spinach, brown rice and 1/2 medium cucumber, sliced

Thursday

Smoky Paella with Shrimp & Squid Photo © Quentin Bacon.

BREAKFAST

Citrus Salad with Candied Ginger

Serve with 1/2 cup plain fat free yogurt

LUNCH

Spinach Egg Drop Soup

Ginger-Miso Sweet Pea Spread

Serve with 8 rice crackers

DINNER

« Smoky Paella with Shrimp & Squid

Serve with 1 cup arugula tossed with lemon

Friday

Steamed Wild Striped Bass with Ginger and Scallions Photo © John Kernick.

BRUNCH

Boxer’s Beet Juice with Horseradish

Mustard Green and Sweet Onion Frittata

DINNER

Big Italian Salad

« Steamed Wild Striped Bass with Ginger and Scallions

Serve with 1/2 cup steamed long-grain rice and 1/2 cup steamed bok choy

Strawberries with Buttermilk Ice and Balsamic Vinegar

Saturday

Chicken Baked on a Bed of Bread and Swiss Chard Photo © Frances Janisch.

BREAKFAST

Soy Milk Arborio Rice Pudding with Poached Figs

LUNCH

Grilled Shrimp with Mom’s Avocado and Orange Salad

DINNER

« Chicken Baked on a Bed of Bread and Swiss Chard

Serve with 1/2 medium cucumber, sliced

