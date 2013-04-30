F&W developed this plan (with the help of Marjorie Livingston, a registered dietitian) to show it’s possible to eat something delicious every single day and still lose weight. The program tops out at 1,400 calories per day, which leaves room for healthy snacks and other extras. We hope the concept encourages you to engage in another activity key to healthy eating: cooking.
Four-Week Plan
- Week 1: [ 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 ]
- Week 2: [ 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 ]
- » Week 3: [ 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 ]
- Week 4: [ 22 | 23 | 24 | 25 | 26 | 27 | 28 ]
Sunday
Soy Milk Arborio Rice Pudding with Poached Figs Photo © Quentin Bacon.
BREAKFAST
« Soy Milk Arborio Rice Pudding with Poached Figs (leftovers from Sunday)
LUNCH
Pasta with Cauliflower, Peppers and Walnut Pesto
DINNER
Skillet-Roasted Spiced Okra
Lentils in Herb-Arugula Yogurt
Serve with 1 cup cherry tomatoes, tossed with 1 teaspoon balsamic and 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
Monday
Rare Roast Beef with Fresh Herbs and Basil Oil Photo © Antonis Achilleos.
BREAKFAST
Fruit-and-Nut Packed Granola (1/3 cup)
Serve with 3/4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
LUNCH
Carrot Osso Bucco
Serve with 1/2 cup polenta, 1 medium apple
DINNER
« Rare Roast Beef with Fresh Herbs and Basil Oil
Serve with 1/2 cup cooked barley, 1 cup greens with lemon
Brown Sugar Custards with Orange Zest
Tuesday
Curried Cauliflower and Green Bean Salad with Lemon Yogurt Photo © Stephanie Foley.
BREAKFAST
Sweet Breakfast Quinoa
Serve with 1/4 cup walnuts
LUNCH
« Curried Cauliflower and Green Bean Salad with Lemon Yogurt
Serve with 1/2 piece whole wheat flatbread
DINNER
Soba Noodles with Grilled Shrimp and Cilantro
1/2 cup lemon sherbet with 1/4 cup raspberries
Wednesday
Grilled Pork Tenderloins with Vegetable Curry Photo © John Kernick.
BREAKFAST
Herb Frittata with Minty Tomato Salad
Whole wheat roll
LUNCH
Bulgur Salad with Lightly Roasted Vegetables
Serve with 10 dill pickle slices
DINNER
« Grilled Pork Tenderloins with Vegetable Curry
Serve with 1/2 cup basmati rice
1/2 cup pineapple chunks
Thursday
Smoked Mackerel Salad with Crunchy Vegetables Photo © Tina Rupp.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Burrito
Orange
LUNCH
« Smoked Mackerel Salad with Crunchy Vegetables
DINNER
Whole Wheat Rigatoni with Roasted Vegetables
Serve with 1 cup mesclun tossed with lemon
Friday
Spiced Chickpeas with Yogurt and Pine Nuts Photo © Lucy Schaeffer.
BREAKFAST
« Spiced Chickpeas with Yogurt
LUNCH
Nordic Winter Vegetable Soup
Whole wheat roll
DINNER
Lemongrass-Marinated Pompano with Dipping Sauce
Serve with 1/2 cup brown rice
Coconut Mango Frozen Yogurt
Saturday
Spiced Yogurt Muffins Photo © Yunhee Kim.
BREAKFAST
« Spiced Yogurt Muffins
Saffron Lassi
LUNCH
Carrot and Chickpea Salad
DINNER
Red Curry Chicken Kebabs with Minty Yogurt Sauce
Serve with 1/2 whole wheat flatbread, 1/2 cup steamed broccoli florets
