Four-Week Plan

Sunday

Soy Milk Arborio Rice Pudding with Poached Figs Photo © Quentin Bacon.

BREAKFAST

« Soy Milk Arborio Rice Pudding with Poached Figs (leftovers from Sunday)

LUNCH

Pasta with Cauliflower, Peppers and Walnut Pesto

DINNER

Skillet-Roasted Spiced Okra

Lentils in Herb-Arugula Yogurt

Serve with 1 cup cherry tomatoes, tossed with 1 teaspoon balsamic and 1/2 tablespoon olive oil

Monday

Rare Roast Beef with Fresh Herbs and Basil Oil Photo © Antonis Achilleos.

BREAKFAST

Fruit-and-Nut Packed Granola (1/3 cup)

Serve with 3/4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

LUNCH

Carrot Osso Bucco

Serve with 1/2 cup polenta, 1 medium apple

DINNER

« Rare Roast Beef with Fresh Herbs and Basil Oil

Serve with 1/2 cup cooked barley, 1 cup greens with lemon

Brown Sugar Custards with Orange Zest

Tuesday

Curried Cauliflower and Green Bean Salad with Lemon Yogurt Photo © Stephanie Foley.

BREAKFAST

Sweet Breakfast Quinoa

Serve with 1/4 cup walnuts

LUNCH

« Curried Cauliflower and Green Bean Salad with Lemon Yogurt

Serve with 1/2 piece whole wheat flatbread

DINNER

Soba Noodles with Grilled Shrimp and Cilantro

1/2 cup lemon sherbet with 1/4 cup raspberries

Wednesday

Grilled Pork Tenderloins with Vegetable Curry Photo © John Kernick.

BREAKFAST

Herb Frittata with Minty Tomato Salad

Whole wheat roll

LUNCH

Bulgur Salad with Lightly Roasted Vegetables

Serve with 10 dill pickle slices

DINNER

« Grilled Pork Tenderloins with Vegetable Curry

Serve with 1/2 cup basmati rice

1/2 cup pineapple chunks

Thursday

Smoked Mackerel Salad with Crunchy Vegetables Photo © Tina Rupp.

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Burrito

Orange

LUNCH

« Smoked Mackerel Salad with Crunchy Vegetables

DINNER

Whole Wheat Rigatoni with Roasted Vegetables

Serve with 1 cup mesclun tossed with lemon

Friday

Spiced Chickpeas with Yogurt and Pine Nuts Photo © Lucy Schaeffer.

BREAKFAST

« Spiced Chickpeas with Yogurt

LUNCH

Nordic Winter Vegetable Soup

Whole wheat roll

DINNER

Lemongrass-Marinated Pompano with Dipping Sauce

Serve with 1/2 cup brown rice

Coconut Mango Frozen Yogurt

Saturday

Spiced Yogurt Muffins Photo © Yunhee Kim.

BREAKFAST

« Spiced Yogurt Muffins

Saffron Lassi

LUNCH

Carrot and Chickpea Salad

DINNER

Red Curry Chicken Kebabs with Minty Yogurt Sauce

Serve with 1/2 whole wheat flatbread, 1/2 cup steamed broccoli florets

