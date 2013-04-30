THE FOOD & WINE DIET
4-Week Plan, Week 4

F&W developed this plan (with the help of Marjorie Livingston, a registered dietitian) to show it’s possible to eat something delicious every single day and still lose weight. The program tops out at 1,400 calories per day, which leaves room for healthy snacks and other extras. We hope the concept encourages you to engage in another activity key to healthy eating: cooking.

April 30, 2013

Four-Week Plan

Sunday

Black Bean Burgers Photo © Cedric Angeles.

BREAKFAST
Spiced Yogurt Muffins
Spread with 1 tablespoon almond butter

LUNCH
« Black Bean Burgers with Smoky Red Pepper Spread
Serve with 1/2 medium cucumber, sliced

DINNER
Roasted Delicata Squash with Quinoa Salad
Monday

Raspberry Scones Raspberry Scones Photo © Lucy Schaeffer.

BREAKFAST
« Raspberry Scones
Serve with /12 cup low-sodium cottage cheese and 1/8 of a melon

LUNCH
Lemony Waldorf Salad
Serve with 3 ounces grilled chicken breast

DINNER
Black Bean-Turkey Chili
Serve with 1 cup romaine tossed with1/2 teaspoon lemon and 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
Tuesday

Quick White Bean and Swiss Chard Stew Quick White Bean and Swiss Chard Stew Photo © Quentin Bacon.

BREAKFAST
« Quick White Bean and Swiss Chard Stew
Serve with 1 poached egg

LUNCH
Lemony Quinoa Salad with Shaved Vegetables
Serve with tangerine

DINNER
Grilled Salmon with Preserved Lemon and Green Olives
Serve with 3 ounces steamed broccolini and 1 cup cooked whole wheat pasta
Wednesday

Palestinian Spinach Pies Palestinian Spinach Pies Photo © Zubin Shroff.

BREAKFAST
« Palestinian Spinach Pies

LUNCH
Shrimp Slaw with Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
Serve with 1/4 cup walnuts, 1/4 cup dried apricots

DINNER
Ginger-Marinated Chicken with Onions and Peppers
Serve with 1/2 cup cooked brown rice
Thursday

Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Herb Remoulade Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Herb Remoulade Photo © Kana Okada.

BREAKFAST
Strawberry, Almond and Banana Smoothie

LUNCH
« Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Herb Remoulade

DINNER
Chicken Posole
Serve with 1 cup arugula with lemon
Friday

Pisto Manchego Pisto Manchego Photo © John Kernick.

BREAKFAST
« Pisto Manchego
Serve with hard-boiled or soft-boiled egg

LUNCH
Farro Salad with Arugula and Fennel

ENTERTAINING
2 each Buckwheat and Cheddar Blini with Smoked Salmon
Pork Tenderloin with Elderflower and Fennel
Serve with 1/2 cup polenta, 1 cup steamed green beans
Riesling Gelees with Strawberry Conserve
Saturday

Fragrant Gigante Beans with Garlic Confit and Mussels Fragrant Gigante Beans with Garlic Confit and Mussels Photo © John Kernick.

BREAKFAST
Fresh Apple-Celery Juice with Ginger and Parsley
Cinnamon-Polenta Pancakes

LUNCH
Quick Vietnamese Noodle Soup with Beef

DINNER
« Mussels with Gigante Beans and Roasted Garlic
Serve with 1 cup romaine lettuce tossed with 1/2 teaspoon lemon and 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
