F&W developed this plan (with the help of Marjorie Livingston, a registered dietitian) to show it’s possible to eat something delicious every single day and still lose weight. The program tops out at 1,400 calories per day, which leaves room for healthy snacks and other extras. We hope the concept encourages you to engage in another activity key to healthy eating: cooking.
Four-Week Plan
- Week 1: [ 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 ]
- Week 2: [ 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 ]
- Week 3: [ 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 ]
- » Week 4: [ 22 | 23 | 24 | 25 | 26 | 27 | 28 ]
Sunday
Black Bean Burgers Photo © Cedric Angeles.
BREAKFAST
Spiced Yogurt Muffins
Spread with 1 tablespoon almond butter
LUNCH
« Black Bean Burgers with Smoky Red Pepper Spread
Serve with 1/2 medium cucumber, sliced
DINNER
Roasted Delicata Squash with Quinoa Salad
Monday
Raspberry Scones Photo © Lucy Schaeffer.
BREAKFAST
« Raspberry Scones
Serve with /12 cup low-sodium cottage cheese and 1/8 of a melon
LUNCH
Lemony Waldorf Salad
Serve with 3 ounces grilled chicken breast
DINNER
Black Bean-Turkey Chili
Serve with 1 cup romaine tossed with1/2 teaspoon lemon and 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
Tuesday
Quick White Bean and Swiss Chard Stew Photo © Quentin Bacon.
BREAKFAST
« Quick White Bean and Swiss Chard Stew
Serve with 1 poached egg
LUNCH
Lemony Quinoa Salad with Shaved Vegetables
Serve with tangerine
DINNER
Grilled Salmon with Preserved Lemon and Green Olives
Serve with 3 ounces steamed broccolini and 1 cup cooked whole wheat pasta
Wednesday
Palestinian Spinach Pies Photo © Zubin Shroff.
BREAKFAST
« Palestinian Spinach Pies
LUNCH
Shrimp Slaw with Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
Serve with 1/4 cup walnuts, 1/4 cup dried apricots
DINNER
Ginger-Marinated Chicken with Onions and Peppers
Serve with 1/2 cup cooked brown rice
Thursday
Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Herb Remoulade Photo © Kana Okada.
BREAKFAST
Strawberry, Almond and Banana Smoothie
LUNCH
« Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Herb Remoulade
DINNER
Chicken Posole
Serve with 1 cup arugula with lemon
Friday
Pisto Manchego Photo © John Kernick.
BREAKFAST
« Pisto Manchego
Serve with hard-boiled or soft-boiled egg
LUNCH
Farro Salad with Arugula and Fennel
ENTERTAINING
2 each Buckwheat and Cheddar Blini with Smoked Salmon
Pork Tenderloin with Elderflower and Fennel
Serve with 1/2 cup polenta, 1 cup steamed green beans
Riesling Gelees with Strawberry Conserve
Saturday
Fragrant Gigante Beans with Garlic Confit and Mussels Photo © John Kernick.
BREAKFAST
Fresh Apple-Celery Juice with Ginger and Parsley
Cinnamon-Polenta Pancakes
LUNCH
Quick Vietnamese Noodle Soup with Beef
DINNER
« Mussels with Gigante Beans and Roasted Garlic
Serve with 1 cup romaine lettuce tossed with 1/2 teaspoon lemon and 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
