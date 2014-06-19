THE FOOD & WINE DIET℠ 4-Week Plan, Week 1

F&W developed this plan (with the help of Marjorie Livingston, a registered dietitian) to show it’s possible to eat something delicious every single day and still lose weight. The program tops out at 1,400 calories per day, which leaves room for healthy snacks and other extras. We hope the concept encourages you to engage in another activity key to healthy eating: cooking.
4-Week Plan, Week 1
- » Week 1: [ 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 ]
- Week 2: [ 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 ]
- Week 3: [ 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 ]
- Week 4: [ 22 | 23 | 24 | 25 | 26 | 27 | 28 ]
Sunday
Chickpeas with Tomatoes and CarrotsPhoto © Cedric Angeles.
BREAKFAST
Mom’s Nutty Granola (1/2 cup)
Serve with 1/2 cup chopped apple and 1 cup soy milk
LUNCH
« Chickpeas with Tomatoes and Carrots
Orange
DINNER
Fried Tofu with Spicy Ginger Sesame Sauce
Asian Coleslaw with Miso Mustard Sauce
Serve with 1/3 cup cooked forbidden black rice
Monday
Chicken Smothered in GravyPhoto © Quentin Bacon.
BREAKFAST
Steel-Cut Oats with Soy Milk
LUNCH
Tuna Boquadillos
DINNER
« Chicken Smothered in Gravy
Serve with 1 cup mesclun tossed with fresh lemon, 1/2 cup cooked barley and 1/2 cup roasted cauliflower
Tuesday
Toasted Farro with Greens and TahiniPhoto © Lucy Schaeffer.
BREAKFAST
Strawberry, Banana and Almond Butter Smoothie
LUNCH
«Toasted Farro with Greens and Tahini
Tangerine
DINNER
Spicy Lemon-Rosemary Pork Tenderloin
Serve with 3 1/2 ounces roasted potatoes and 1/2 cup sauerkraut
Spicy Pineapple Granita
Wednesday
Chipotle-Rubbed Salmon TacosPhoto © Joseph de Leo.
BREAKFAST
Carrot-Mango Lassi (1 cup)
LUNCH
Chicken Schwarma with Green Beans and Tahini
DINNER
« Chipotle-Rubbed Salmon Tacos (2 each)
Apple-Cucumber Salsa (1/2 cup)
Thursday
Lentils with Red Wine and HerbsPhoto © Jan Baldwin.
BREAKFAST
Mom’s Nutty Granola (1/2 cup)
Layer with 1/2 cup nonfat vanilla yogurt and 1/3 cup thawed frozen blackberries
LUNCH
« Lentils with Red Wine and Herbs
Serve with 6 baby carrots
DINNER
Ginger-Marinated Bulgogi-Style Chicken
Serve with 1/2 cup cooked brown rice and 1/4 cup kimchi
Friday
Angel Food Cupcakes with Raspberry SwirlPhoto © Dana Gallagher.
BREAKFAST
Maple, Pear and Ricotta Parfaits
LUNCH
Quinoa Salad with Roasted Peppers and Tomatoes
ENTERTAINING
White Bean Dip with Parsley Oil
Serve with chopped vegetables (1/4 cup each broccoli, cauliflower; 5 baby carrots)
Fideos with Shrimp, Ham and Clams
1 cup arugula with lemon
« Angel Food Cupcakes with Raspberry Swirl
Saturday
Eggs Baked in Roasted Tomato SaucePhoto © Quentin Bacon.
BREAKFAST
Eggs Baked in Roasted Tomato Sauce
Whole wheat toast
LUNCH
Cabbage and Kale Soup with Farro
DINNER
« Steamed Red Snapper with Mushrooms and Ginger
Fragrant Sticky Rice
The F&W 4-Week Diet, Week 2 »