THE FOOD & WINE DIET℠ 4-Week Plan, Week 1

F&W developed this plan (with the help of Marjorie Livingston, a registered dietitian) to show it’s possible to eat something delicious every single day and still lose weight. The program tops out at 1,400 calories per day, which leaves room for healthy snacks and other extras. We hope the concept encourages you to engage in another activity key to healthy eating: cooking.

June 19, 2014

Sunday

Chickpeas with Tomatoes and CarrotsChickpeas with Tomatoes and CarrotsPhoto © Cedric Angeles.

BREAKFAST
Mom’s Nutty Granola (1/2 cup)
Serve with 1/2 cup chopped apple and 1 cup soy milk

LUNCH
« Chickpeas with Tomatoes and Carrots
Orange

DINNER
Fried Tofu with Spicy Ginger Sesame Sauce
Asian Coleslaw with Miso Mustard Sauce
Serve with 1/3 cup cooked forbidden black rice

Monday

Chicken Smothered in GravyChicken Smothered in GravyPhoto © Quentin Bacon.

BREAKFAST
Steel-Cut Oats with Soy Milk

LUNCH
Tuna Boquadillos

DINNER
« Chicken Smothered in Gravy
Serve with 1 cup mesclun tossed with fresh lemon, 1/2 cup cooked barley and 1/2 cup roasted cauliflower

Tuesday

Toasted Farro with Greens and TahiniToasted Farro with Greens and TahiniPhoto © Lucy Schaeffer.

BREAKFAST
Strawberry, Banana and Almond Butter Smoothie

LUNCH
«Toasted Farro with Greens and Tahini
Tangerine

DINNER
Spicy Lemon-Rosemary Pork Tenderloin
Serve with 3 1/2 ounces roasted potatoes and 1/2 cup sauerkraut
Spicy Pineapple Granita

Wednesday

Chipotle-Rubbed Salmon TacosChipotle-Rubbed Salmon TacosPhoto © Joseph de Leo.

BREAKFAST
Carrot-Mango Lassi (1 cup)

LUNCH
Chicken Schwarma with Green Beans and Tahini

DINNER
« Chipotle-Rubbed Salmon Tacos (2 each)
Apple-Cucumber Salsa (1/2 cup)

Thursday

Lentils with Red Wine and HerbsLentils with Red Wine and HerbsPhoto © Jan Baldwin.

BREAKFAST
Mom’s Nutty Granola (1/2 cup)
Layer with 1/2 cup nonfat vanilla yogurt and 1/3 cup thawed frozen blackberries

LUNCH
« Lentils with Red Wine and Herbs
Serve with 6 baby carrots

DINNER
Ginger-Marinated Bulgogi-Style Chicken
Serve with 1/2 cup cooked brown rice and 1/4 cup kimchi

Friday

Angel Food Cupcakes with Raspberry SwirlAngel Food Cupcakes with Raspberry SwirlPhoto © Dana Gallagher.

BREAKFAST
Maple, Pear and Ricotta Parfaits

LUNCH
Quinoa Salad with Roasted Peppers and Tomatoes

ENTERTAINING
White Bean Dip with Parsley Oil
Serve with chopped vegetables (1/4 cup each broccoli, cauliflower; 5 baby carrots)
Fideos with Shrimp, Ham and Clams
1 cup arugula with lemon
« Angel Food Cupcakes with Raspberry Swirl

Saturday

Eggs Baked in Roasted Tomato SauceEggs Baked in Roasted Tomato SaucePhoto © Quentin Bacon.

BREAKFAST
Eggs Baked in Roasted Tomato Sauce
Whole wheat toast

LUNCH
Cabbage and Kale Soup with Farro

DINNER
« Steamed Red Snapper with Mushrooms and Ginger
Fragrant Sticky Rice

The F&W 4-Week Diet, Week 2 »

 

