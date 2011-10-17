F&W’s Top 10 Chocolates List Fixer Dummy

Christopher Elbow No. 6 Dark Rocks Dark chocolate with popping candy; from a new line of 14 bars. $7 for 3.5 oz; elbowchocolates.com.

Charles Chocolates Raisies Chocolate cones with tangy fruit jellies; a new sweet. $25 for 7; charleschocolates.com.

Garrison Confections Rocky Rhode Island The secret: peanut butter ganache. $5 for 4 oz; garrisonconfections.com.

Compartes Plantain Truffles One of five Chocolates for a Cause. $30 for 10; compartes.com.

Jacques Torres Caramel Chocolate Popcorn An addictively salty-sweet snack. $7 for 6 oz; mrchocolate.com.

Green & Black’S Organic Ginger Bar Thick slices of crystallized ginger add zing. $3.50 for 3.5 oz; greenandblacks.com.

Dove Silky Smooth Milk Chocolate Creamy and very melt-in-the-mouth. $2 for 3.5 oz; dovechocolate.com.

Recchiuti Confections S’Mores Bites Ultrafresh marshmallows are fabulous. $8 for 4; recchiuti.com.

NestlÉ 100 Grand Bar Caramel and crispy rice wrapped in chocolate; a sentimental favorite. $1 for 1.5 oz; nestleusa.com.

Scharffen Berger Semisweet Nibby Bars Cacao nibs add crunch. $5 for 3 oz; scharffenberger.com.