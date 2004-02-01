Exhibition: Avant-Garde Culinary Art | Sandy Skoglund

Known for tableau installations that use food as both material and metaphor, Sandy Skoglund is taking on wine for the first time. Picnic on Wine, a surreal landscape of Astroturf topped with 8,000 glasses of red liquid, will be displayed in Sandy Skoglund: Enchanting the Real at Copia, in Napa, California. The show will also include Skoglund's Cheez Doodle­filled work, The Cocktail Party, and photographs of her other pieces (from January 30 through April 12; 707-259-1600 or www.copia.org).

Carla Ranicki