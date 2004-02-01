Exhibition: Avant-Garde Culinary Art | Sandy Skoglund

Known for tableau installations that use food as both material and metaphor, Sandy Skoglund is taking on wine for the first time. Picnic on Wine, a surreal landscape of Astroturf topped with 8,000 glasses of red liquid, will be displayed in Sandy Skoglund: Enchanting the Real at Copia, in Napa, California. The show will also include Skoglund's Cheez Doodlefilled work, The Cocktail Party, and photographs of her other pieces (from January 30 through April 12; 707-259-1600 or www.copia.org).
Carla Ranicki
