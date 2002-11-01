Excerpt - Choice Quote

"Ham and eggs with fried potatoes, stacks of buttered toast and coffeethat was my first acquaintance with American food. It remains to this day my favorite American dish. I would pay dearly for a gulp-to-gulp moving picture of myself, seated in a New York restaurant, a hungry immigrant urchin to the core, trying to counterfeit nonchalance as I wolfed my culinary cares away." (From a 1948 essay by Angelo Pelligrini, excerpted in the new Choice Cuts: A Savory Selection of Food Writing from Around the World and Through-out History, edited by Mark Kurlansky.)