Everyday Japanese

F&W's Grace Parisi explores the differences between yakitori and sukiyaki as she creates her own healthy riffs on these fabulous classics.
Pork Tonkatsu
In Japan, tonkatsu—fried, breaded pork cutlets—are hugely popular. For this version, use low-fat pork tenderloins.
Fish Teriyaki with Sweet-and-Sour Cucumbers
This is a fairly classic take on teriyaki—broiled or grilled slices of marinated meat or fish. The small amount of sugar in the soy-based sauce caramelizes in the heat, creating a deliciously sticky glaze.
Warm Soba with Pork, Shrimp and Cabbage
This soup is packed with shrimp, pork, mushrooms, noodles and cabbage, so it's a terrific one-bowl meal. The broth is delicately seasoned with store-bought dashi, a Japanese stock made from dried bonito (tuna) flakes.
Chicken Sukiyaki
Sukiyaki is sometimes prepared tableside in restaurants; chefs stir-fry strips of beef, then add tofu and vegetables. Instead of beef, cook chicken breast with light tofu, mushrooms and spinach in a minimal amount of canola oil, then serve the dish with a mild soy sauce broth and steamed rice.
Beef Yakitori
Yakitori are grilled chicken skewers. Here, substitute lean beef, add mushrooms and scallions, then brush on a savory combination of miso, soy sauce, sugar and fragrant sesame oil.
