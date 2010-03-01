Everyday Japanese

F&W's Grace Parisi explores the differences between yakitori and sukiyaki as she creates her own healthy riffs on these fabulous classics.

Food & Wine
March 01, 2010

Pork Tonkatsu

Pork Tonkatsu

In Japan, tonkatsu—fried, breaded pork cutlets—are hugely popular. For this version, use low-fat pork tenderloins. Fish Teriyaki with Sweet-and-Sour Cucumbers

Fish Teriyaki with Sweet-and-Sour Cucumbers

This is a fairly classic take on teriyaki—broiled or grilled slices of marinated meat or fish. The small amount of sugar in the soy-based sauce caramelizes in the heat, creating a deliciously sticky glaze. Warm Soba with Pork, Shrimp and Cabbage

Warm Soba with Pork, Shrimp and Cabbage

This soup is packed with shrimp, pork, mushrooms, noodles and cabbage, so it's a terrific one-bowl meal. The broth is delicately seasoned with store-bought dashi, a Japanese stock made from dried bonito (tuna) flakes. 

Chicken Sukiyaki

Sukiyaki is sometimes prepared tableside in restaurants; chefs stir-fry strips of beef, then add tofu and vegetables. Instead of beef, cook chicken breast with light tofu, mushrooms and spinach in a minimal amount of canola oil, then serve the dish with a mild soy sauce broth and steamed rice.

RELATED: Beef Sukiyaki Recipe 

Beef Yakitori

Yakitori are grilled chicken skewers. Here, substitute lean beef, add mushrooms and scallions, then brush on a savory combination of miso, soy sauce, sugar and fragrant sesame oil.  

More Great Recipes:

More Delicious Japanese ClassicsMore Delicious Japanese ClassicsJapanese FoodSelf-Guided Study of Japanese FoodFast Asian DishesFast Asian Dishes 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up