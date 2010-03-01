Everyday Japanese

In Japan, tonkatsu—fried, breaded pork cutlets—are hugely popular. For this version, use low-fat pork tenderloins.

This is a fairly classic take on teriyaki—broiled or grilled slices of marinated meat or fish. The small amount of sugar in the soy-based sauce caramelizes in the heat, creating a deliciously sticky glaze.

This soup is packed with shrimp, pork, mushrooms, noodles and cabbage, so it's a terrific one-bowl meal. The broth is delicately seasoned with store-bought dashi, a Japanese stock made from dried bonito (tuna) flakes.

Sukiyaki is sometimes prepared tableside in restaurants; chefs stir-fry strips of beef, then add tofu and vegetables. Instead of beef, cook chicken breast with light tofu, mushrooms and spinach in a minimal amount of canola oil, then serve the dish with a mild soy sauce broth and steamed rice.



Yakitori are grilled chicken skewers. Here, substitute lean beef, add mushrooms and scallions, then brush on a savory combination of miso, soy sauce, sugar and fragrant sesame oil.

