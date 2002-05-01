Event: Oklahoma! Sixth Biennial Philbrook Wine Experience

Tulsa, Oklahoma, was once known as the oil capital of the world, but on May 3 and 4, the city will pay tribute to a very different liquid--and one of F&W's favorite commodities--with the Sixth Biennial Philbrook Wine Experience. This fund-raiser for Tulsa's Philbrook Museum of Art offers a weekend's worth of tastings, seminars, dinners and auctions. The event will take place at the museum, a spectacular 75-year-old Italianate villa surrounded by gardens. "But it's the hands-on participation of vintners that makes the weekend," says Elaine Honig of Honig Winery. She will be one of 40 vintners in attendance, from notable wineries such as Caymus and Pine Ridge.

--Jessica Blatt