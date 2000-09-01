Eve-Lynn Schoenstein & David Schefer | Queen And King Of Hip

"Modern and original, with a sense of the familiar" is how David Schefer, architect, and Eve-Lynn Schoenstein, interior designer, describe their aesthetic. "Gorgeous decor with a crowd to match" might be a more apt description. Their company, David Schefer Design, specializes in sexy nightclub atmospheres, like that of Tangerine, an 8,000-square-foot French Moroccan restaurant in Philadelphia where hipsters soak in the sensual, meet-me-in-the-Casbah ambience. The team's first independent project (they met and fell in love while working for design demigod David Rockwell) was Moomba, a trilevel Manhattan lounge known for Leonardo DiCaprio sightings. Those who make it past the velvet ropes might notice the stylish use of factory leftovers, like industrial metal sheets riddled with cog-shaped holes. Schefer and Schoenstein recently remade Leshko's, a grungy Ukrainian coffee shop in New York's East Village, giving it the retro look of a much swankier Brady Bunch house. "No job is too small," they claim; they've even designed a store for young girls in a Connecticut strip mall. Plans on the couple's drawing board currently include an upscale Vietnamese restaurant in Manhattan, a restaurant for Barneys New York and their wedding in October.

-Susan Choung