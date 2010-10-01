Essential Italian Ingredients

F&W's Grace Parisi's Pantry Picks

Rao's Marinara Sauce Tastes like homemade.

Agostino Recca Capers Grace loves the intensity of these salted capers.

Peppadew Peppers Sweet and spicy pickled peppers from South Africa.

Tutto Calabria Jarred Chiles Fruity and fiery.

La Regina di San Marzano Tomatoes These peeled tomatoes have the best flavor.

Flott Tuna Grace prefers this tuna packed in olive oil.

Rustichella D'Abruzzo Spaghetti Artisanal pasta with amazing textures.

Barilla Spaghetti Barilla is Grace's go-to supermarket brand.

Academia Barilla Sea Salt Great crunch.

Agostino Recca Anchovies Plump and firm with just enough salt.

Chef Picks: Essentials at NYC's Torrisi

Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi are the classically trained chefs at Torrisi Italian Specialties in NYCdeli by day, restaurant extraordinaire by night.

Raffetto's Pasta "Why would we buy imported pasta?" Rich says. "Raffetto's is just down the street from us, and it's awesome."

Hatch Chile Flakes From the little New Mexican town of Hatch; Rich and Mario add some to broccoli rabe.

Davero and California Olive Ranch Olive Oils Made in California, the DaVero is lush and spicy: "It's great on warm mozzarella," says Mario. (He and Rich make the cheese in-house and serve it warm.) The Olive Ranch oil is lighter in flavor and perfect for fish and vegetables.

B&G Hot Peppers A great sandwich topping, these peppers also go into Torrisi's house-made hot sauce.

Sclafani Tomatoes The whole peeled tomatoes, seasoned only with salt, are slightly sweet, with a firm texture.

Progresso Bread Crumbs "They're American; they're one of those ingredients you can't copy. Toss a little on your antipasti or your pasta," Rich says.

Katz Vinegar Former chef Albert Katz makes these barrel-aged, artisanal vinegars in Napa Valley from local grapes.

More Must-Have International Ingredients:

