Escape: American Inns

From a Hamptons beach hotel to an Alaskan mountain lodge, these American inns are the summer's top new travel destinations.
Two of the most patrician cities in the NortheastKennebunkport, Maine, and Newport, Rhode Islandhave travel buzz. People are talking about Earth, star Boston chef Ken Oringer's new garden-inspired restaurant at Kennebunkport's Hidden Pond; at sister property The Tides Beach Club, Jonathan Adler recently redesigned the rooms, plus there's a new raw bar. Meanwhile, Kennebunkport chef Jonathan Cartwright of the White Barn Inn has a new restaurant in Newport's Vanderbilt Grace Hotel. © Nick Baratta
Reform Club; Amagansett, NY
The Reform Club in the Hamptons town of Amagansett, NY, is a 10-room inn. There's no restaurant, but guests can use the kitchen or hire a personal chef. © Jim Henkens Photography
The Willows Inn; Lummi Island, WA
Twentysomething chef Blaine Wetzel creates visually stunning local food inspired by his time working at Copenhagen's acclaimed Noma. Courtesy of McCarthy Ventures, LLC.
McCarthy Lodge; McCarthy, AK
At this remote lodge, chef Joshua Slaughter uses techniques he learned at NYC's WD-50. He infuses a spring radish with vinegar and serves it with Szechuan pepper.
