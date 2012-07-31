Escape: American Inns

From a Hamptons beach hotel to an Alaskan mountain lodge, these American inns are the summer's top new travel destinations.

Food & Wine
July 31, 2012

Two of the most patrician cities in the NortheastKennebunkport, Maine, and Newport, Rhode Islandhave travel buzz. People are talking about Earth, star Boston chef Ken Oringer's new garden-inspired restaurant at Kennebunkport's Hidden Pond; at sister property The Tides Beach Club, Jonathan Adler recently redesigned the rooms, plus there's a new raw bar. Meanwhile, Kennebunkport chef Jonathan Cartwright of the White Barn Inn has a new restaurant in Newport's Vanderbilt Grace Hotel. The Reform Club in the Hamptons © Nick Baratta

Reform Club; Amagansett, NY

The Reform Club in the Hamptons town of Amagansett, NY, is a 10-room inn. There's no restaurant, but guests can use the kitchen or hire a personal chef. The Willows Inn in Lummi Island, WA © Jim Henkens Photography

The Willows Inn; Lummi Island, WA

Twentysomething chef Blaine Wetzel creates visually stunning local food inspired by his time working at Copenhagen's acclaimed Noma. McCarthy Lodge in McCarthy, AK Courtesy of McCarthy Ventures, LLC.

McCarthy Lodge; McCarthy, AK

At this remote lodge, chef Joshua Slaughter uses techniques he learned at NYC's WD-50. He infuses a spring radish with vinegar and serves it with Szechuan pepper.

More Great Travel Ideas:

Best New Winery Inns Best New Winery Inns American Seaside Escapes American Seaside Escapes Yoga Retreats in Wine Regions Yoga Retreats in Wine Regions

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up