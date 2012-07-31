Escape: American Inns

Two of the most patrician cities in the NortheastKennebunkport, Maine, and Newport, Rhode Islandhave travel buzz. People are talking about Earth, star Boston chef Ken Oringer's new garden-inspired restaurant at Kennebunkport's Hidden Pond; at sister property The Tides Beach Club, Jonathan Adler recently redesigned the rooms, plus there's a new raw bar. Meanwhile, Kennebunkport chef Jonathan Cartwright of the White Barn Inn has a new restaurant in Newport's Vanderbilt Grace Hotel. © Nick Baratta



Reform Club; Amagansett, NY

The Reform Club in the Hamptons town of Amagansett, NY, is a 10-room inn. There's no restaurant, but guests can use the kitchen or hire a personal chef. © Jim Henkens Photography

The Willows Inn; Lummi Island, WA

Twentysomething chef Blaine Wetzel creates visually stunning local food inspired by his time working at Copenhagen's acclaimed Noma. Courtesy of McCarthy Ventures, LLC.

McCarthy Lodge; McCarthy, AK

At this remote lodge, chef Joshua Slaughter uses techniques he learned at NYC's WD-50. He infuses a spring radish with vinegar and serves it with Szechuan pepper.

