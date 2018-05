Stoves have become icons of domesticity. Elmira's antique-style stove merges 19th-century looks with 21st-century technology ($3,600; 800-295-8498); collector Edward Semmelroth's Web site lists vintage models (www.antiquestoves.com). The most modern-looking new stoves are Viking's 24-inch stainless steel model ($2,750; 888-845-4641) and DCS's powerful RGSC-305, which delivers 17,500 BTU ($3,660; 800-433-8466).

—Monica F. Forrestall