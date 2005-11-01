Equipment: Stove Wish List

Lily Barberio reports on what's next in ranges, cooktops and ovens—from budget French lines to the latest steam models.

Lily Barberio
November 01, 2005

European Ranges

Aga The cult British cast-iron-stove company has just introduced all-electric versions of its cooker, with both a two- and a four-oven model. The enamel finish is available in 15 colors. DETAILS From $9,975; 866-4AGA-4USA or aga-ranges.com.

Delaubrac Available for the first time in the United States, these antique-style French ranges have stainless steel bodies and cast-iron cooktops. Designed with chefs in mind, they have professional features like oven doors that can be kicked shut. DETAILS From $12,000; 714-669-8461 or delaubrac.com.

La Cornue At half the price of the original La Cornue stoves, the French company's new CornuFé line offers just a few customizable features: The ranges are available in only five finishes. DETAILS From $8,000; 800-892-4040 or la-cornue.com.

Induction Cooktops

Wolf Over the past few years, European companies have popularized induction cooktops, which use electromagnetic energy to generate heat. Now U.S. companies have adopted the technology: Wolf's new 15-inch double burner can be mixed with other modular units, like gas or electric burners, fryers or grills. DETAILS From $1,400; 800-332-9513 or wolfappliance.com.

Kenmore The company has introduced the Elite 30-inch induction cooktop at a third of the price of other brands. DETAILS From $1,500; 800-349-4358 or sears.com.

Steam Ovens

Kitchenaid One of its new ranges has a convection oven that uses steam to help food stay moist—the first freestanding stove in the United States with this function. No special plumbing is required: Just pour water into the reservoir. DETAILS From $4,100; 800-422-1230 or kitchenaid.com.

Miele Its new, built-in Masterchef Steam Oven is fully programmable to cook just about anything perfectly. To roast a piece of salmon, for example, you only need to key in DETAILS about the fillet's weight and thickness. DETAILS From $2,100; 888-346-4353 or miele.com.

