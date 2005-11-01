Equipment: Stove Wish List

European Ranges

Aga The cult British cast-iron-stove company has just introduced all-electric versions of its cooker, with both a two- and a four-oven model. The enamel finish is available in 15 colors. DETAILS From $9,975; 866-4AGA-4USA or aga-ranges.com.

Delaubrac Available for the first time in the United States, these antique-style French ranges have stainless steel bodies and cast-iron cooktops. Designed with chefs in mind, they have professional features like oven doors that can be kicked shut. DETAILS From $12,000; 714-669-8461 or delaubrac.com.

La Cornue At half the price of the original La Cornue stoves, the French company's new CornuFé line offers just a few customizable features: The ranges are available in only five finishes. DETAILS From $8,000; 800-892-4040 or la-cornue.com.

Induction Cooktops

Wolf Over the past few years, European companies have popularized induction cooktops, which use electromagnetic energy to generate heat. Now U.S. companies have adopted the technology: Wolf's new 15-inch double burner can be mixed with other modular units, like gas or electric burners, fryers or grills. DETAILS From $1,400; 800-332-9513 or wolfappliance.com.

Kenmore The company has introduced the Elite 30-inch induction cooktop at a third of the price of other brands. DETAILS From $1,500; 800-349-4358 or sears.com.

Steam Ovens

Kitchenaid One of its new ranges has a convection oven that uses steam to help food stay moist—the first freestanding stove in the United States with this function. No special plumbing is required: Just pour water into the reservoir. DETAILS From $4,100; 800-422-1230 or kitchenaid.com.

Miele Its new, built-in Masterchef Steam Oven is fully programmable to cook just about anything perfectly. To roast a piece of salmon, for example, you only need to key in DETAILS about the fillet's weight and thickness. DETAILS From $2,100; 888-346-4353 or miele.com.