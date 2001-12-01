Equipment | Oxo rolling pin

At last, a rolling pin that won't drag your knuckles on the counter. The ergonomics-savvy people at Oxo designed the tool with curved handles, so fingers stay slightly farther from the countertop than usual. The handles are also weighted so that they automatically spin to the proper position. In fact, the whole device is heavier than standard wooden rollers, so less force is needed to roll out dough. Best of all, the surface is nonstick, so there's no need to keep dusting on the flour ($25; 800-545-4411).

- Monica F. Forrestall

