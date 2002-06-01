Equipment: New Outdoor Gear | Outdoor Kitchens

Here are some of the most innovative and covetable appliances for the complete outdoor kitchen.

Drinkmann Backyard Kitchen This combo is built on wheels and consists of a grill, a cabinet and a sink that hooks up to a garden hose ($350; at Target stores, 800-800-8800).

Ducane Meridian Cocktail Cart Ducane's fully equipped outdoor bar cart includes a faucet (which attaches to a hose) and an insulated ice holder with a plug for drainage ($1,995; 800-DUCANES).

U-Line Échelon Series Refrigerator U-line, which has been outfitting boaters for 40 years, introduces a refrigerator designed for the greater outdoors (aka your backyard). The fridge features sturdy insulation and wiring ($1,344; 414-354-0300).

Weber Genesis Gold Grill A double-layered hood prevents heat from discoloring the outside cover of this grill--and provides better insulation without impeding air circulation or cooking performance ($649 to $699; 800-446-1071).

Dacor 52-Inch Epicure Grill Halogen bulbs provide light.and the fixtures are designed to withstand high temperatures. Plus, the easy-to-light grill will automatically return to the same temperature if the flame gets blown out ($3,600; 800-772-7778).

Kitchenaid Outdoor Architect Series Clean lines, tubular handles and weather-resistant stainless steel make these appliances a solid choice for design buffs and no-nonsense cooks. The line includes grills, bar carts, a fridge and even an ice maker ($1,299 for a built-in bar to $5,399 for a 48-inch grill; 800-422-1230).