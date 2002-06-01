Equipment: New Outdoor Gear | Outdoor Kitchens

Monica F. Forrestall
June 01, 2002

Here are some of the most innovative and covetable appliances for the complete outdoor kitchen.

Drinkmann Backyard Kitchen This combo is built on wheels and consists of a grill, a cabinet and a sink that hooks up to a garden hose ($350; at Target stores, 800-800-8800).

Ducane Meridian Cocktail Cart Ducane's fully equipped outdoor bar cart includes a faucet (which attaches to a hose) and an insulated ice holder with a plug for drainage ($1,995; 800-DUCANES).

U-Line Échelon Series Refrigerator U-line, which has been outfitting boaters for 40 years, introduces a refrigerator designed for the greater outdoors (aka your backyard). The fridge features sturdy insulation and wiring ($1,344; 414-354-0300).

Weber Genesis Gold Grill A double-layered hood prevents heat from discoloring the outside cover of this grill--and provides better insulation without impeding air circulation or cooking performance ($649 to $699; 800-446-1071).

Dacor 52-Inch Epicure Grill Halogen bulbs provide light.and the fixtures are designed to withstand high temperatures. Plus, the easy-to-light grill will automatically return to the same temperature if the flame gets blown out ($3,600; 800-772-7778).

Kitchenaid Outdoor Architect Series Clean lines, tubular handles and weather-resistant stainless steel make these appliances a solid choice for design buffs and no-nonsense cooks. The line includes grills, bar carts, a fridge and even an ice maker ($1,299 for a built-in bar to $5,399 for a 48-inch grill; 800-422-1230).

