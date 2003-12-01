Equipment: Holiday Hot Line | Culinary Parts Unlimited

Culinary Parts Unlimited has helped home cooks with kitchen emergencies since 1976, by replacing broken equipment parts and offering instructions for tricky appliances. This year, the company increased the number of parts it stocks, put hundreds more useful photographs on its Web site and added brands like Microplane to its inventory of items from more than 40 manufacturers. Most parts are shipped within 24 hours; bizarre requests include the new KitchenAid bowl needed by a woman whose husband used theirs to mix cement (866-PART-HELP or www.culinaryparts.com).

Lisa S. Kim