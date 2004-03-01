Equipment: Drawer Fridges | Sub-Zero

Refrigerators used to be the tallest, bulkiest appliances in the kitchen. Sub-Zero changed that when it introduced its 700 Series in 1995, featuring two 27-inch-wide drawers that sat, one on top of the other, under the countertop. The only caveat: Both drawers had to be freezers or refrigerators. Now, you can choose one of each ($2,600 for a two-drawer unit; 800-332-9513). Also, this month GE Monogram enters the drawer refrigeration arena. The line includes a wide variety of specialized models: a wine cooler, an indoor/outdoor unit, a refrigerator with humidity control for fresh produce and a regular drawer refrigerator. All fit a standard 24-inch-wide undercounter space (from $1,000; 800-626-2000).

