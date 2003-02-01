Equipment | Cyberfridges

Is your fridge underachieving? The newest refrigerators double as home entertainment centers, complete with built-in screens and Internet access. LG Electronics and Daewoo have both recently debuted high-tech refrigerators, but a new model from Samsung goes several steps further. The streamlined stainless-steel refrigerator comes equipped with a HomePad devicea removable touch-screen tablet that displays TV, DVDs, Web sites and video gamesas well as a built-in digital camera that can store and send audio-visual grocery lists, recipes and other messages. Just think: If you set up an armchair in front of the fridge, you'll never have to leave the kitchen again ($8,000; 800-SAMSUNG).

James Cury