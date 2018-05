Cuisinart's food processors changed the way we chop. The company's first-ever knife collection aims to do the same. The all stainless steel knives have an innovative slip-proof design; the handles are covered with raised dots for a better grip. And the steel's extra high chromium content (18 percent versus the standard 13 to 15 percent) helps prevent staining, rust and corrosion ($25 for a paring knife; $50 for an 8-inch chef's knife; 800-252-3390).

—Monica F. Forrestall