Equipment: Cool Tools | KitchenAid grilling equipment

KitchenAid is known for its sturdy, durable appliancesand its new seven-piece set of grilling equipment is no exception. Each tool is made with premium-grade stainless steel and has epoxy-coated handles that are heat-resistant and easy to clean. The massive cleaning brush has a weighted, tennis racquet like grip and a replaceable brush head that is, cleverly, cut at an angle so the brass bristles at the tip won't wear out quickly. The double-pronged kebab skewers are designed to balance comfortably on top of the grate, and have movable discs that make it easy to slide hot meat, seafood and vegetables off without ever needing to jab the food with your fork ($25 for the set; 800-541-6390).

Monica F. Forrestall