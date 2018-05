Packing a set of pots and pans into a suitcase can be tricky. But vacationers who can't leave home without their kitchen essentials are in luck. The Chef's Trunk—produced by chef Alain Ducasse and France's luxury luggage company, Goyard, in a limited edition of eight—is stocked with all the basics: copper cookware, Japanese knives, kitchen scissors, a marble mortar and pestle and more. The price? A mere $50,000 (011-33-1-42-60-57-04).

—Monica F. Forrestall