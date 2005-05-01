Equipment: Car Talk | Seat-Side Refrigerators

Lauren Fister
May 01, 2005

Cup holders are standard in cars today. Now seat-side refrigerators to hold the drinks that fill those cups are starting to become more common in cars in the United States. (They've been available in Europe and Japan, from manufacturers like Nissan and Subaru, for some time.) Joining high-end vehicles like the Maybach by Mercedes-Benz, Audi recently introduced a refrigerated unit into one of its A8 models that fits behind the center console. This compact rectangular fridge, which cools to 35°, can store sandwiches, snacks or two large bottles; a convenient space above the refrigerator will hold two glasses.

