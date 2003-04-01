Equipment | Brewmaster

Fans of the original will scratch their heads and say, Why bother? Bialetti's classic Moka Express stovetop espresso maker, a fixture in Italian kitchens since it was invented in 1933, has just been joined by a revamped new model. Damawhich means "lady" in Italianhas a more rounded, contemporary shape and is easier to handle, thanks to the heat-resistant polycarbonate plastic handle. But it works exactly the same way: After hot water is boiled in the base, it percolates up through a filter basket filled with ground coffee to create a deliciously dark brew ($30; 800-421-6290).

--Monica F. Forrestall