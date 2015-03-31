Ending on a Sweet Note--Holiday Desserts

Terrific Tarts and Pies from Top Bakeries Across the Country
At the end of Thanksgiving dinner when you are feeling as stuffed as the turkey once was, you somehow still make room for a piece of pie or tart, in fact--since there's usually more than one to choose from--maybe even a sliver of each. Then, when you've tucked the last sweet crumb away and taken that postprandial stroll or nap (or both), you might just have room for a second helping.
Here, for your pleasure, are eight great recipes selected from top-notch bakeries nationwide. They showcase perennially popular ingredients in various combinations. Together, cranberries and apples crop up in a double-crusted pie and in a crumb-topped tart. On their own, cranberries are mixed with caramel and then baked in individual tartlet shells, and apple slices are layered in a soft cornmeal pastry. Pears are featured in a custard-filled almond crust and are packed with a sweet puree of acorn squash for a deep-dish pie. A pumpkin pie, a must on everyone's holiday menu, is creamy and spicy. For something completely different, there's a caramel-lined chocolate tart studded with macadamia nuts.