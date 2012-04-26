Elisabeth Prueitt's Guide to Healthy Grains

In This Article:

Flaxseed Meal

“There’s hardly anything that I can’t figure out how to get flaxseeds into. I mix the nutty-tasting meal into pancakes, waffles, quick breads and even smoothies. You can buy it preground, or you can finely crush the seeds in a coffee or spice grinder. It’s a good source of fiber and omega-3s.”

Quick-Cooking Oats & Oat Flour

“I use quick-cooking oats or oat flour (ground whole oats) in almost everything I bake. It’s a really easy way to bump up the texture and health benefits without sacrificing flavor or lightness. I add quick-cooking oats to chocolate chip cookies, and I replace up to half the regular flour in brownies with oat flour. I like quick oats, since they don’t need to cook as long as regular rolled oats.”

White Whole-Wheat Flour

“This whole-grain flour is produced from a white variety of wheat. It’s different from whole wheat flour—it is made from a different type of grain than the kind typically used for bread. Compared to other whole-grain flours, it is quite soft. It works well combined with all-purpose flour.”

Rice Krispies Gluten Free

“It’s made with whole-grain brown rice but no barley malt, which is the source of gluten in regular Rice Krispies. I make Rice Krispie treats with coconut oil, which I’ve discovered goes with everything.”

