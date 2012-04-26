Elisabeth Prueitt's Guide to Healthy Grains

At Tartine and Bar Tartine in San Francisco, pastry chef Elisabeth Prueitt is known for classic French desserts made with white flour. But, she says, “I got turned on to using healthier alternatives at home when I found out that I was gluten-intolerant.”
Flaxseed Meal
“There’s hardly anything that I can’t figure out how to get flaxseeds into. I mix the nutty-tasting meal into pancakes, waffles, quick breads and even smoothies. You can buy it preground, or you can finely crush the seeds in a coffee or spice grinder. It’s a good source of fiber and omega-3s.”
Quick-Cooking Oats & Oat Flour
“I use quick-cooking oats or oat flour (ground whole oats) in almost everything I bake. It’s a really easy way to bump up the texture and health benefits without sacrificing flavor or lightness. I add quick-cooking oats to chocolate chip cookies, and I replace up to half the regular flour in brownies with oat flour. I like quick oats, since they don’t need to cook as long as regular rolled oats.”
White Whole-Wheat Flour
“This whole-grain flour is produced from a white variety of wheat. It’s different from whole wheat flour—it is made from a different type of grain than the kind typically used for bread. Compared to other whole-grain flours, it is quite soft. It works well combined with all-purpose flour.”
Rice Krispies Gluten Free
“It’s made with whole-grain brown rice but no barley malt, which is the source of gluten in regular Rice Krispies. I make Rice Krispie treats with coconut oil, which I’ve discovered goes with everything.”
