Elegant Lamb Dinner

Eric A. Berthold
September 01, 1998

Bari Lynn is already a familiar face from her appearances as Good Morning America's home design contributor, and next month HarperCollins is bringing out her new style book, Eclectic Living. To mark the occasion, F&W asked her to decorate the table for Test Kitchen Associate Director Marcia Kiesel's butterflied leg of lamb dinner. Lynn gave us three easy ideas for setting an elegant table. First, make a centerpiece out of unexpected items, such as weathered finials or an antique garden urn dripping with Spanish moss or piled high with fruit. Second, mix different but similarly colored china patterns on the table. And finally, give plain table linens a personal touch by applying a favorite image--a photo, an etching or a drawing--using heat-transfer, a process similar to ironing decals onto T-shirts; she describes the process in detail in her book. "Be inventive," she says, "and you may surprise not only your guests but yourself too." --Eric A. Berthold

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up