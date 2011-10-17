Election Day: Red, White and Blue Recipes

Election Day Party:

Red, White and Blue Cocktails

Even "blue state" guests will love this refreshing red-hued drink, which combines grapefruit juice, grenadine and rhum agricole, an aromatic rum made in the French West Indies from sugarcane juice.

This recipe for the Coquito (a Latin take on eggnog) is perfect for parties because it serves a crowd but takes just five minutes to make, assuring that party hosts can won't miss any important election projections.

Guests disheartened by election returns may long to get away to a tropical island—this bluestreaked, vodka-spiked lemonade is just the drink for them.

Election Day Party:

Red, White and Blue Election Day Foods

The crisp polenta cakes—a perfect base for creamy goat cheese and juicy roasted cherry tomatoes—need to chill for two hours before serving, so plan accordingly.

Fromage fort is the ultimate way of using leftover cheese. Simply put the cheeses in a food processor and serve them on crackers or melted onto toasts. The dish is ready in just 10 minutes, making it an ideal party snack.

Served with a fast, crunchy sauce of pickled cocktail onions, this succulet salt-baked trout will keep guests satisfied through a long night of election results.

Election Day Party:

Red, White and Blue Desserts

Honor New England races with this maple-and-cranberry chilled dessert. Make-ahead notes: the creamy mousse pie can be frozen for up to four days, while the candied cranberries can be refrigerated for up to four days.

Are Southern races the focus of the night? This layered cake is a great nod to the South while its fluffy cream-cheese frosting is sure to appeal to any guest in need of comfort.

Graham crackers, a classic American snack, are crushed and spiced with bits of crystallized ginger to form a delicious base for this beautiful fruit tart. Choose blueberries or strawberries to keep with the red-white-and-blue theme of the night.