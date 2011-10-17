Election Day: Red, White and Blue Recipes

Once election results are tallied, winners will need a celebration, and the losers will need consolation. Here are 30+ delicious and fun red-white-and-blue party foods and drinks that will please guests of all political persuasions, no matter the election outcome. Celebrators will love a refreshing lychee gimlet and fromage fort toasts, a supereasy appetizer that can be eaten with one hand while the other hand high-fives friends. Those in need of comfort, meanwhile, will find it in cheesy crespelle with ricotta and marinara, potent Manhattan cocktails and creamy rice pudding.
Election Day Party:
Red, White and Blue Cocktails
Rhum Swizzle
Even "blue state" guests will love this refreshing red-hued drink, which combines grapefruit juice, grenadine and rhum agricole, an aromatic rum made in the French West Indies from sugarcane juice.
Coquito
This recipe for the Coquito (a Latin take on eggnog) is perfect for parties because it serves a crowd but takes just five minutes to make, assuring that party hosts can won't miss any important election projections.
Pacific Breeze
Guests disheartened by election returns may long to get away to a tropical island—this bluestreaked, vodka-spiked lemonade is just the drink for them.
More Patriotic Cocktails
Election Day Party:
Red, White and Blue Election Day Foods
Crisp Polenta with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
The crisp polenta cakes—a perfect base for creamy goat cheese and juicy roasted cherry tomatoes—need to chill for two hours before serving, so plan accordingly.
Fromage Fort
Fromage fort is the ultimate way of using leftover cheese. Simply put the cheeses in a food processor and serve them on crackers or melted onto toasts. The dish is ready in just 10 minutes, making it an ideal party snack.
Salt-Baked Trout
Served with a fast, crunchy sauce of pickled cocktail onions, this succulet salt-baked trout will keep guests satisfied through a long night of election results.
More Election Day Recipes
Election Day Party:
Red, White and Blue Desserts
Frozen Maple-Mousse Pie with Candied Cranberries
Honor New England races with this maple-and-cranberry chilled dessert. Make-ahead notes: the creamy mousse pie can be frozen for up to four days, while the candied cranberries can be refrigerated for up to four days.
Coconut Cake with Saffron Cream
Are Southern races the focus of the night? This layered cake is a great nod to the South while its fluffy cream-cheese frosting is sure to appeal to any guest in need of comfort.
Honeyed Yogurt and Blueberry Tart with Ginger Crust
Graham crackers, a classic American snack, are crushed and spiced with bits of crystallized ginger to form a delicious base for this beautiful fruit tart. Choose blueberries or strawberries to keep with the red-white-and-blue theme of the night.
More Red, White and Blue Desserts