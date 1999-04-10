Egg Tips

April 10, 1999

* Eggs shouldn't be stored on the refrigerator door. They'll keep better in their carton on an inside shelf.
* Properly refrigerated eggs should be used within five weeks of the "sell by" date on the box.
* Hard-cooked eggs should be used within one week.
* A Grade A designation is based on the appearance of the egg shell and the quality of the white and the yolk. It has nothing to do with freshness.

