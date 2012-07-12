Editors' Top Food Gifts

The objects of our obsession
Mix-And-Match Dinnerware
“I love the ’50s-inspired bowls from West Elm’s new line.” From $8 each; westelm.com. —Keri HansenCourtesy of West Elm
High-Style Spoon
“French designer Inga Sempé created this stainless steel spoon for serving risotto.” $46; alessi.com. —Suzie MyersCourtesy of Alessi
Real Fruit Sodas
“Spindrift uses fresh fruit juice, with the pulp to prove it.” $2.50 for 12 oz; spindriftfresh.com. —Michael Endelman© Antonis Achilleos
Bespoke Pendant Lamp
“Ceramicist Liz Quan carves and mounts each porcelain piece by hand.” From $900; lizquan.com. —Stephen Scoble© Joe Hancock
Doughnut Artistry
“I would move to Chicago for doughnuts from the pastry chefs behind Do-Rite.” doritedonuts.com. —Kate Heddings© Anjali M. Pinto
Food-Friendly Wine
“Piedmont’s La Kiuva makes an unusual, superfresh-tasting Nebbiolo–Pinot Noir blend. $20. —Megan Krigbaum© Cushla Naegele
Better Home Brew
“This coffeemaker is so smart; its large ‘shower head’ design soaks grounds evenly.” $150; bona-vita.biz. —Christine Quinlan© John Hood
Greek Escape
“I need to plan fast: Design Hotels’ pop-up in Mykonos is open for just six months.” From $158; designhotels.com. —Gina Hamadey© San Giorgio Mykonos is a member of Design Hotels™
Eastern Imports
“Chicago’s Spices of Lezzet sells great flavor-boosters, like fruity chile flakes.” $7.25 for 1.5 oz; lezzetspices.com. —Kristin Donnelly© Antonis Achilleos
Cider Vinegar
“Gingras uses 17 kinds of apples for this complex, barrel-aged vinegar.” $6 for 200 ml; cidervinegar.com. —Tina Ujlaki© David Gare / Pomdial Inc.
