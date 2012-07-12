Editors' Top Food Gifts

Mix-And-Match Dinnerware

“I love the ’50s-inspired bowls from West Elm’s new line.” From $8 each; westelm.com. —Keri HansenCourtesy of West Elm

High-Style Spoon

“French designer Inga Sempé created this stainless steel spoon for serving risotto.” $46; alessi.com. —Suzie MyersCourtesy of Alessi

Real Fruit Sodas

“Spindrift uses fresh fruit juice, with the pulp to prove it.” $2.50 for 12 oz; spindriftfresh.com. —Michael Endelman© Antonis Achilleos

Bespoke Pendant Lamp

“Ceramicist Liz Quan carves and mounts each porcelain piece by hand.” From $900; lizquan.com. —Stephen Scoble© Joe Hancock

Doughnut Artistry

“I would move to Chicago for doughnuts from the pastry chefs behind Do-Rite.” doritedonuts.com. —Kate Heddings© Anjali M. Pinto

Food-Friendly Wine

“Piedmont’s La Kiuva makes an unusual, superfresh-tasting Nebbiolo–Pinot Noir blend. $20. —Megan Krigbaum© Cushla Naegele

Better Home Brew

“This coffeemaker is so smart; its large ‘shower head’ design soaks grounds evenly.” $150; bona-vita.biz. —Christine Quinlan© John Hood

Greek Escape

“I need to plan fast: Design Hotels’ pop-up in Mykonos is open for just six months.” From $158; designhotels.com. —Gina Hamadey© San Giorgio Mykonos is a member of Design Hotels™

Eastern Imports

“Chicago’s Spices of Lezzet sells great flavor-boosters, like fruity chile flakes.” $7.25 for 1.5 oz; lezzetspices.com. —Kristin Donnelly© Antonis Achilleos

Cider Vinegar

“Gingras uses 17 kinds of apples for this complex, barrel-aged vinegar.” $6 for 200 ml; cidervinegar.com. —Tina Ujlaki© David Gare / Pomdial Inc.

