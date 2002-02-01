Editor's Pick | Wine Jelly



At F&W we've tasted many wine jellies over the years and too often found them tasteless and tooth-achingly sweet. So the gelatine from artisanal Piedmontese producer Montecurto (made with nothing more than wine, sugar and pectin) were a happy surprise--especially when we tried them with cheese. The Gelatina di Recioto della Valpolicella paired well with stronger, harder cheeses, such as provolone; the Gelatina di Marsala was delicious with a fresh robiola and a piquant Roquefort ($10 for 100 grams; 800-3-GOURMET).

--Monica F. Forrestall