Editor's Pick | Wine Jelly

Food & Wine
February 01, 2002


At F&W we've tasted many wine jellies over the years and too often found them tasteless and tooth-achingly sweet. So the gelatine from artisanal Piedmontese producer Montecurto (made with nothing more than wine, sugar and pectin) were a happy surprise--especially when we tried them with cheese. The Gelatina di Recioto della Valpolicella paired well with stronger, harder cheeses, such as provolone; the Gelatina di Marsala was delicious with a fresh robiola and a piquant Roquefort ($10 for 100 grams; 800-3-GOURMET). 

--Monica F. Forrestall 

