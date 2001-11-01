Editors' Pick | Scotch



In 1967, Scotch was perhaps the most uncool of all mood-altering substances. Fortunately, an enterprising Scotsman at The Glenlivet blithely ignored that opinion and went about business as usual, distilling barley and tempering it with Highland spring water. He squirreled the spirit away in casks, where it sat for 34 years before being unsealed. Each bottle of the limited-edition 1967 Cellar Collection ($200) is dated and signed by Jim Cryle, The Glenlivet's master distiller, and holds a whisky as smooth and clean as any that will glide across your palate. With the trademark Glenlivet flavors--gentle sweetness and just a whiff of smoke--this is one product of the '60s that only improved with age.

--Mary Ellen Ward