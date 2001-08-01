Editors' Pick | Madagascar vanilla paste



Now there are two new ways to enjoy the world's favorite spice. Pure Madagascar vanilla paste from Nielsen-Massey is (despite the name) a thick syrup with the full-bodied flavor and the myriad tiny seeds you get from fresh vanilla pods. It can be used measure-for-measure in place of vanilla extract ($12 for a 4-ounce jar; 800-525-7873). On the home front, Hawaiian Vanilla Company offers the only vanilla beans commercially grown in the United States. The beans, farmed on the sunny Hamakua coast of the Big Island, are intensely aromatic ($5 each; vanillavineyards.com).

--Kate Heddings