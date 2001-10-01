Editors' Pick | Japanese Snacks



With their wide-eyed, smiling mascots and oh-so-cute packaging, Japanese cookies and candies are the in snack among club kids-the same ones whose closets are crammed with Hello Kitty T-shirts. Fortunately, a number of Web sites, including jsnacks.com, make it easy to feed the fetish. The Japanese fondness for cuddly animals is apparent in Kabaya Saku Saku Panda panda-faced shortbread cookies ($2 a bag). Totally adorable graphics advertise the exotic flavors in Marukawa's musk melon gumballs ($1 a bag) and Kasugai's muscat grape and lychee gummies ($3 a bag). A few snacks even offer language lessons: each Happy Land biscuit ($1.50 a box) is imprinted with an English word; Chinese and Japanese translations are on the box.

-Susan Choung