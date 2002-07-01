Editor's Pick | F&W Cooking Tools

Over many years of recipe testing, the F&W kitchen has had its share of utensil peeves: rubber spatulas that melt, colanders that warp, pepper mills that don't grind well. The kitchenware-design firm Progressive International has come to the rescue, developing a line of serious cooking tools for F&W. Our picky cooks weighed with their design suggestions, and the result is a line of products with maximum ergonomic efficiency, practicality and style--a maplewood cutting board, a cheese grater, a spice grinder and pepper and salt mills, among other gadgets. We love them all, but we're partial to the mixing bowl with the skid-proof rubber bottom and the sauté whisk with a comfortable grip ($9 to $35; 800-426-7101).