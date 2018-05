This gleaming chrome machine, the latest espresso maker from Gaggia, is notable for more than its Tin Man hat. With a professional-style handle to release pressurized water, the Factory, as it's called, makes eight cups of rich, foam-topped espresso ($620; 800-500-6309). It may look high-tech, but it's not, compared to Gaggia's Synchrony ($1,200), which grinds the beans, makes the coffee, then cleans the grounds to get ready for the next cup, all at the touch of a button.

—Monica F. Forrestall