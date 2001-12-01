Editors' Pick | English Jam

Long before chefs began updating English cuisine, the nation had already perfected two meals: breakfast and tea. The cornerstones of both are marmalades and jams, and these are among the foods British expats miss the most.

For Judith Gifford, and her husband Nick, former filmmakers who moved to a small French village, the craving grew so intense that they turned to a very personal solution. The couple began buying local organic fruits and herbs at the peak of their season and making them into preserves, sold under the Tea Together label. Marmalades range from plain old orange and lemon to more esoteric blends like orange with lavender leaf and lemon with Earl Grey tea. Two of the more interesting jams are rhubarb with lemon and angelica, and Provençal fig with rum. Now expats and marooned Anglophiles who share the Giffords' craving can get the preserves without the trouble of founding their own company ($8 to $12 for an 11-ounce jar; 212-677-6512).