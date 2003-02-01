Editor's Pick - Crunch Time | Fran's Chocolates

For the past 20 years, Fran Bigelow of Fran's Chocolates in Seattle has been setting candy trends, selling miniature chocolate bars and wine syrup-infused truffles before they became ubiquitous. Her latest confection, Fran's Spiced Macadamia Nuts, will surely spawn imitators as well. Inspired by her love of Spanish spices, Bigelow caramelizes macadamia nuts, coats them with hot smoked paprika, chile powder and kosher salt, then dips them in dark chocolate before dusting them with cocoa powder ($16 for a 9-ounce tin; 800-422-FRAN or www.franschocolates.com).

Monica F. Forrestall