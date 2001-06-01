Editors' Pick | Christian Etienne truffle butter



Christian Etienne, the chef at the restaurant of the same name in Avignon, France, has been called the pope of truffles. Certainly his new truffle butter seems infallible. Each 8-ounce tin ($55) contains exceptional butter from the French dairy L'Isigny Ste. Mère and a healthy dose of minced black truffles. Etienne makes mushroom butter too, with cèpes, in an even bigger dose ($40). Spread on bread, melted over a roast or tossed with pasta, these creamy, flavorful butters are divine (available from Dean & DeLuca; 800-221-7714).

--Monica F. Forrestall