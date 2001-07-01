Editors' Pick | Chef Revival sharpening stone



Our Test Kitchen cooks know the value of a sharp knife. Perhaps that's why they wanted to take home this sharpening stone from Chef Revival (800-352-2433). The innovative rubber base raises the stone above the counter and holds it tight so it doesn't slip. a definite plus where knives are concerned. The model shown here, the Combo Stone, has a coarse side for cutting an edge and a fine side for honing it ($33); the company's high-end version, the Diamond Edge Sharpening Stone, is coated with diamond powder ($66).

. Monica F. Forrestall