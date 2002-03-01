Editors' Pick | Batter in a Box

Maury Rubin, the pastry genius at cult-favorite City Bakery in New York City, owes a debt to the Easy Bake oven, which must have inspired his new Bake-Your-Own line. Individual-size paperboard containers hold frozen batter for spice cake, corn bread and brownies; simply heat each for 10 to 15 minutes and eat straight from the box. Rubin prefers to slightly undercook the brownies so they come out of the oven with hot molten centers, for a snack that's as easy to like as it is to bake ($2.50 each; 212-366-1414 or www.maurybakes.com).

--Monica F. Forrestall