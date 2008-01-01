Eco-Friendly Trends

Locavore Bible

Cooks so intent on eating locally that they grow their own food will have a definitive tome: The River Cottage Cookbook, with recipes by British chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

Sustainable Seafood

Best Bets

A growing number of chefs are becoming eco-activists and buying only sustainable seafood. To do the same at home, check out Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch (mbayaq.org) and Environmental Defense’s Oceans program (environmentaldefense.org) for the most up-to-date information.

Atlantic Mackerel

This fish matures quickly, which helps keep the population plentiful.

Dungeness Crabs

Fishermen are only allowed to catch and keep full-grown males.

Farmed Mussels and Clams

Mussels and clams are cultivated with little environmental impact.

Farmed Striped Bass

Farmed striped bass are raised in ponds and tanks that limit pollution.

Wild Alaskan Salmon

All Alaskan salmon varieties are sourced from eco-sound fisheries.

Wild Pacific Halibut

This meaty northern Pacific fish is protected by a quota system.