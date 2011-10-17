Best Reusable Bags

Green & Gorgeous Tote A linen and cotton tote with jute handles and a cheeky green message ($28; by Scoop NYC from Vivre).

Reusable Shopping Bag This durable bag is made of ripstop nylon and comes in chic nautical stripes and preppy rugby hues (from $8; Abitare).

New Shoppingbag Made from the same material used for kites, these graphic totes by Dutch designer Susan Bijl are available in a rainbow of colors (from $32; Greener Grass Design).

Resist Plastic Go Green A portion of the profits from this canvas bag go to the World Wildlife Fund (from $28; Fred Flare).

Lauren Bush FEED Projects/Whole Foods Bag Whole Foods’s version of “I Am Not a Plastic Bag,” designed by fashion’s green-girl-of-the-moment, Lauren Bush ($30; Whole Foods Market).

Recycled Grocery Tote Fun totes made of recycled cotton and plastic, with drawings from the artist who did illustrations for the book French Women Don't Get Fat ($24; R. Nichols Stationery).

Recycled Market Tote Technicolor bags handcrafted from salvaged rice and feed sacks by workers in Cambodia ($28; Uncommon Goods).

Shoplifter Tote A witty canvas tote from San Francisco-based design collective Citizen: Citizen ($25; A + R Store).