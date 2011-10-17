Six Green Ideas for Home Design

Dining tables by Scrapile Strikingly striated furniture made of glued-together wooden scraps salvaged from New York State lumber mills (from $600; scrapile.com).

“Napkin Catch” placemats by Josh Jakus This San Francisco designer ingeniously incorporates a built-in napkin ring in placemats made of recycled tires or post-industrial waste ($19; joshjakus.com).

“Cappellini Love” side tables by Stephen Burk for Cappellini Crafted by South Africa artisans using recycled magazines for a sophisticated take on papier maché (from $1,180; cappellini.it).

Eco-fabrics by Hable Construction A vibrant new line of stain-resistant fabrics that can be used indoors or outdoors and are made from 100 percent recycled materials ($55 a yard; hableconstruction.com).

Plates and glassware by Bowie Zunino Los Angeles artist Bowie Zunino hand-paints delicate tree branches on vintage plates and glasses (from $60; bowiezunino.com).

Chairs by Old Village Hall Designer Scott Hill finds antique chairs and reupholsters them in dainty toile that’s been silkscreened with playful images like a hot-pink portrait of George Washington (from $650; 845-676-3313).

More Web Exclusive Tips

Kelly LaPlante, owner of Organic Interior Design (organicinteriordesign.com) recently authored Ecologique: The Style of Sustainable Design. Here she offers tips on eco-conscious upholstery and wallpaper.

Look for 100 percent recycled polyester when picking eco-friendly—and kitchen-friendly—fabrics. The fabric is naturally stain-resistant, reducing the need for potentially toxic cleaners.

Q Collection fabrics are made with natural materials like bamboo, organic cotton and alpaca. These eco-polyester and biodegradable materials are perfect for dining rooom chairs because of their resilience (212-529-1400 or qcollection.com).

Mod Green Pod offers organic cotton and hemp as well as vinyl-free wallpaper (617-670-2000 or modgreenpod.com).

Designtex has an extensive environmentally friendly range including Duraprene wallcoverings, recycled polyester, eco-intelligent polyester and EU flower-certified wools (800-221-1540 or dtex.com).

Green Sage is an inexpensive source for recylced fabrics made of natural fiber blends like hemp, cotton and flax (415-453-7915 or greensage.com).