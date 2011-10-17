Six Green Ideas for Home Design

Recycled materials like tires, wood and magazines are repurposed and “upcycled” into striking and ingenious furniture, glassware and fabrics.

Jessica Romm
October 17, 2011

Dining tables by Scrapile Strikingly striated furniture made of glued-together wooden scraps salvaged from New York State lumber mills (from $600; scrapile.com).

“Napkin Catch” placemats by Josh Jakus This San Francisco designer ingeniously incorporates a built-in napkin ring in placemats made of recycled tires or post-industrial waste ($19; joshjakus.com).

“Cappellini Love” side tables by Stephen Burk for Cappellini Crafted by South Africa artisans using recycled magazines for a sophisticated take on papier maché (from $1,180; cappellini.it).

Eco-fabrics by Hable Construction A vibrant new line of stain-resistant fabrics that can be used indoors or outdoors and are made from 100 percent recycled materials ($55 a yard; hableconstruction.com).

Plates and glassware by Bowie Zunino Los Angeles artist Bowie Zunino hand-paints delicate tree branches on vintage plates and glasses (from $60; bowiezunino.com).

Chairs by Old Village Hall Designer Scott Hill finds antique chairs and reupholsters them in dainty toile that’s been silkscreened with playful images like a hot-pink portrait of George Washington (from $650; 845-676-3313).

Kelly LaPlante, owner of Organic Interior Design (organicinteriordesign.com) recently authored Ecologique: The Style of Sustainable Design. Here she offers tips on eco-conscious upholstery and wallpaper.

Look for 100 percent recycled polyester when picking eco-friendly—and kitchen-friendly—fabrics. The fabric is naturally stain-resistant, reducing the need for potentially toxic cleaners.

Q Collection fabrics are made with natural materials like bamboo, organic cotton and alpaca. These eco-polyester and biodegradable materials are perfect for dining rooom chairs because of their resilience (212-529-1400 or qcollection.com).

Mod Green Pod offers organic cotton and hemp as well as vinyl-free wallpaper (617-670-2000 or modgreenpod.com).

Designtex has an extensive environmentally friendly range including Duraprene wallcoverings, recycled polyester, eco-intelligent polyester and EU flower-certified wools (800-221-1540 or dtex.com).

Green Sage is an inexpensive source for recylced fabrics made of natural fiber blends like hemp, cotton and flax (415-453-7915 or greensage.com).

