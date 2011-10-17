Setting a Stylish “Green” Table

1. Napkins by Transylvanian Images Romanian women embroider these vintage hand-spun hemp-and-linen napkins and runners (from $19; branchhome.com).

2. “Fleur” vases from LightenUp Design These earthenware tabletop vases are cast from antique medicine bottles, then decorated with eco-friendly glazes ($125 for a set of 3; lightenupdesign.com).

3. Serving trays by Bambu Modern cocktail trays made from sustainably harvested Chinese bamboo (from $22; branchhome.com).

4. Trivet by Matteria Trivets made of eco-friendly cork are adorned with bold, graphic patterns ($22; matteriashop.com).

5. “Auster” vase by Albicantes A curvy, Alvar Aalto-esque vase that’s hand-carved in Finland from responsibly harvested birch and treated with tree oils and waxes, not chemical stains (from $200; roseandradish.com).

6. “Santomer” dining table by Environment Furniture Made of reclaimed peroba wood, a durable Brazilian hardwood (from $2,700; environmentfurniture.com).

