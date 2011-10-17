Eco Friendly | furniture...vodka...chefs

Furniture For their home furnishings, Q Collection uses materials as diverse as recycled metal and free-range feathers. Xeno Objects makes its minimalist chairs and tables from eco-friendly bamboo; they're also working with compressed coconut fibers.

Spirits Each bottle of smooth Amazon Rainforest Vodka, from Brazil, comes with a preservation deed for 5,000 square feet of rain forest.

Restaurants Washington, D.C.'s Equinox is offering Certified Humane meats, a label that insures animals were compassionately raised. Traci Des Jardins, an F&W Best New Chef 1995, is planning two green initiatives: a compost program for San Francisco's Ferry Building Marketplace and an educational center for chefs and home cooks.