Eco-Friendly Food

Buying Guide: Sustainable Ingredients

Eating local now is even easier. A new generation of organic gardeners will not only plant and tend your vegetable plot, they'll even leave baskets of just-picked produce on your doorstep.

At a time when wild fish stocks become depleted and aquafarms reveal their limitations, some organizations are leading the cause to help make seafood sustainable. Food & Wine recognizes four eco-ocean award winners.

Food industry experts and thought leaders sound off on what it means to eat in a conscientious way—for some, it means opting for local ingredients over anything flown in from thousands of miles away; for others, it means eating only unprocessed foods, including lard and raw milk.

Since its beginnings in the 1970s, Bill Niman's business has gone from a literal ranch, in Marin County, to a figurative one comprised of small farmers nationwide who raise their hogs to his humane and healthy specifications. Niman's innovation proved that in one stroke you could make pigs tastier, pig eaters happier and pig farmers richer, or at least more glamorous.

The Pacific Northwest is known for fanatical coffee roasters who travel the world in search of the best sustainably grown beans. Now there's a new eco-minded food obsessive in Seattle: Theo Chocolate. Launched last year, it's the only 100 percent organic and fair-trade chocolate manufacturer in the U.S. (The Fair Trade Certificate goes only to eco-friendly products made by workers who are paid enough to cover basic needs and reinvest in their operations.) Theo's conscientious chocolates are delicious: nuanced and intense, like its dark, single-origin bars from cacao-producing nations like Ghana and Madagascar.