Eco Checklist: Use Less Energy for Cooking

Food & Wine
August 01, 2008

Induction cooktops, which use electromagnetic energy to heat individual pans, rather than the entire cooking surface, require less energy than conventional gas or electric cooktops. GE’s Profile model has a glass surface from Schott, which is manufactured without toxic metals ($2,049 for a 30-inch model; geappliances.com).

Plus: Ovens 2.0: Hotter, Faster, Smarter »

Eco Checklist:
15 Easy Ways to Live Better

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up