Eco Checklist: Use Less Energy for Cooking

Induction cooktops, which use electromagnetic energy to heat individual pans, rather than the entire cooking surface, require less energy than conventional gas or electric cooktops. GE’s Profile model has a glass surface from Schott, which is manufactured without toxic metals ($2,049 for a 30-inch model; geappliances.com).



