Eco Checklist: Upcycle Your Stained Clothes

Food & Wine
August 01, 2008

Designer Kean Etro of Etro created “Cooked” shirts, not to sell but to inspire others to reinvent stained clothes instead of tossing them out. His upcycled-fashion manifesto includes recipes: “Bake shirt, sugar and blueberries at 330 degrees.”

Plus: 6 Green Ideas for Home Design Using “Upcycling” »

Eco Checklist:
15 Easy Ways to Live Better

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up