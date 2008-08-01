Eco Checklist: Upcycle Your Stained Clothes

Designer Kean Etro of Etro created “Cooked” shirts, not to sell but to inspire others to reinvent stained clothes instead of tossing them out. His upcycled-fashion manifesto includes recipes: “Bake shirt, sugar and blueberries at 330 degrees.”



Plus: 6 Green Ideas for Home Design Using “Upcycling” »



Eco Checklist:

15 Easy Ways to Live Better